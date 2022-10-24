Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a ‘technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key’ style of leadership

For the second time in seven weeks, Great Britain is getting a new prime minister. New York Times London bureau chief Mark Landler and NBC Foreign Correspondent Molly Hunter join Andrea Mitchell to assess what kind of leader Rishi Sunak will be amid the economic challenges facing the United Kingdom. “I think we'll see a more technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key style, which might be a relief to people in Britain after months of upheaval under both Boris Johnson and then briefly under Liz Truss,” says Landler. Oct. 24, 2022