    Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

Voto Latino President and C.E.O. Maria Teresa Kumar, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, and Charlie Sykes, the Editor-at-Large of The Bulwark, join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s actions at the southern border as both Republicans and Democrats criticize him for his response. “We knew that Title 42 was basically going to sunset two years ago, and they seem to be caught on their back footing. And the message of militarizing the border more really plays into that the people that are coming across the border trying to seek asylum are some sort of criminals. So it doesn't help,” Kumar says. “I think right now the administration needs to have a conversation with the American people on what's really happening at the border and how if we don't create humane conditions, sadly, we think that this could be much worse than it already is.”May 9, 2023

    Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

