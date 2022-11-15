IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Polish government convenes emergency meeting after reported explosion near border with Ukraine

  • Now Playing

    Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

    04:34

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

  • Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

    09:27

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China

    07:56

  • Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'

    07:00

  • Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

    04:05

  • Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

    08:08

  • McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker

    02:30

  • Vaughn Hillyard: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem casting doubt on Arizona election process

    04:41

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’

    07:36

  • Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi

    07:47

  • Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’

    08:45

  • Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’

    06:58

  • Sen. Michael Bennet: ‘What we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year’

    05:51

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

    04:13

  • Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

    05:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

04:21

NPR’s Latino USA Anchor and Executive Producer Maria Hinojosa joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the varying ideology and valuable impact of Latino voters, "the second-largest voting cohort in the United States," according to Hinojosa.  Nov. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

    04:34

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

  • Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

    09:27

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All