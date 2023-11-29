IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    03:43

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

    04:50

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

    06:24

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

    09:56

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

    10:02

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

03:19

Following the release of over 50 hostages held by Hamas, uncertainty remains about the remaining hostages in Gaza, especially those held by militant groups other than Hamas. Marc Polymeropoulos joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the situation. “While, you know, these are kind of the intricacies of what's happening inside Gaza, Hamas is responsible for this. But they're going to have to deliver. If this is to go forward – you know, the hostages traded for security prisoners – Hamas is going to have to bring forth additional members,” Polymeropoulos says. “Israel has, you know, limited patience. I think we will see more than likely, you know, the pause continue because, ultimately, Israel wants their hostages back.”Nov. 29, 2023

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All