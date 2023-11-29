Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

Following the release of over 50 hostages held by Hamas, uncertainty remains about the remaining hostages in Gaza, especially those held by militant groups other than Hamas. Marc Polymeropoulos joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the situation. “While, you know, these are kind of the intricacies of what's happening inside Gaza, Hamas is responsible for this. But they're going to have to deliver. If this is to go forward – you know, the hostages traded for security prisoners – Hamas is going to have to bring forth additional members,” Polymeropoulos says. “Israel has, you know, limited patience. I think we will see more than likely, you know, the pause continue because, ultimately, Israel wants their hostages back.”Nov. 29, 2023