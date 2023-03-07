Marc Morial: ‘We have to make the continuing moral case’ for ‘democracy and voting rights’

Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of voting rights across the country as Republican-controlled states move to further restrict voting access. When it comes to federal voting rights legislation, Morial says, “Now, the pathway is more difficult, but we have to make the continuing moral case for the protection of democracy and voting rights.” He added that “it is troubling that in 2023 already, there have been 150 pieces of legislation filed in 32 state legislatures across the nation to even further restrict voting rights.”March 7, 2023