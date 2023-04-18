Marc Morial: Violence against Black Americans fueled by ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’ in U.S.

President and CEO of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans Marc Morial joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the key findings of his organization’s annual State of Black America report and weigh in on the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Violence against Black Americans “cannot be justified. And one only believes it’s being fueled by this movement of hate, intolerance and extremism in this country that impacts people and turns them into being paranoid and fearful of people who are Black for no reason whatsoever. This was a teenage boy,” says Morial. “Our report connects the dots between hate, extremism, and public policies like voter suppression, censorship of books, the attack on renewable energy that we see in this country.”April 18, 2023