Marc Morial: ‘Dr. King's birthday is a continuation of a call to action’ against hate

National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial joins Andrea Mitchell to reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Dr. King's birthday is a continuation of a call to action,” says Morial. “There's a undercurrent in this country, and I think the Trump years unleashed it — the normalization of hate, distrust, extremism, racism, antisemitism and we cannot be silent. To be silent, to be accepting of it, is absolutely the way to water it. You've got to fight back.”Jan. 16, 2023