Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’

Editor-at-large at the 19th Errin Haines, President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc Morial, and Brendan Buck, former communications adviser to Speakers Ryan and Boehner, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments following the NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida. “His effort to distract the issue into discussion of school choice misses the point that he's been a book banner and a black history suppressor and a voter suppressor,” says Morial. “The more he acts that way, the more he emphasizes those issues, he loses one of the points he's trying to make, which is ‘I'm more electable in a general election.’ He simply seems like he's trying to become the new Trump or Trump-ish.”June 2, 2023