Marc Morial: ‘Dayton is just another example of police gone amuck’

Marc Morial President and CEO of the National Urban League joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss calls for police reform in the wake of an incident where Dayton, Ohio police officers dragged a paraplegic black man from his car. “Dayton is just another example of police gone amuck. Those officers in that instance should be terminated, they should be prosecuted, they violated the constitution of rights of a disabled American,” says Morial.Oct. 13, 2021