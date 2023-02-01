Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial

NBC News Correspondent Priscilla Thompson, Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Civil Rights Attorney David Henderson join Andrea Mitchell ahead of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, whose life was taken after a brutal encounter with Memphis police. “The lack of meaningful probable cause for the initial stop, the way in which he was pulled out of the vehicle in such a violent fashion, the way in which there was a chase and then the multiple beatings that took place, and then after that, the way in which the cavalry ignored him as he lay dying on the ground, it was corrupt,” says Morial. “While we're going to honor Tyre today, and mourn with his family, this conversation about the system of policing, and how it gets responded to and fixed, has to elevate in this country.” Feb. 1, 2023