Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform
Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss crime and police reform. “There's a need to balance public safety with this very important effort to reform the criminal justice system,” says Morial. “The idea is to do both of them simultaneously, and not allow simply ideological rhetoric to stand in the way.”Feb. 4, 2022
