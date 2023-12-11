IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

06:10

The Texas Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction that prevented Texas resident Kate Cox from receiving an abortion due to risks for her own health. Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center of Reproductive Rights, which is representing Cox and her doctors, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The thing that I think is the most shocking is Ken Paxton, who doesn't have a medical degree, has decided that he can practice medicine better than Kate's doctors and can decide the law better than the trial court judge who actually decided it last week,” Hearron says. “This is putting a huge chill on the provision of medically necessary healthcare all across the state of Texas, but it's not just in Texas. And that's why the Center for Reproductive Rights has filed lawsuits in Tennessee and in Idaho and in Oklahoma, because this is a crisis that's unfolding all across the nation."Dec. 11, 2023

