Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’

While WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S., other Americans are still being held in Russia. Unlike Griner, Marc Fogel, an American teacher serving a 14-year sentence in Russia, has not been officially designated by the U.S. State Department as “wrongfully detained." Anne Fogel, Marc’s sister, tells Andrea Mitchell, “it seemed like he should have been on the plane, for who they got in exchange.” Anne says she feels “disenchanted” with the U.S. government, but remains hopeful for her brother: “I feel like they have not given us a straight story on the wrongful detainment designation. But we're hopeful that he still gets it.”Dec. 9, 2022

