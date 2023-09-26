IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘I don't know what happened, but I know Senator Menendez was in that room’ for Egypt funding bill

04:18

The list of Senators calling for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign is growing, now including over a dozen of his democratic colleagues, but Senator Menendez has vowed he will not leave office. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski to discuss his time working on legislation regarding funding for Egypt in the House. Malinowski recalls passing “a whole bunch of provisions in the House that restricted aid that challenged the human rights record of the Egyptian regime, most of which disappeared when it went over to the United States Senate,” Malinowski says. “I don't know what happened, but I know Senator Menendez was in that room. And you can imagine how I feel, knowing now that he may have had this corrupt relationship with the Egyptian Government.”Sept. 26, 2023

