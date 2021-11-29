Majority of Supreme Court justices believe Roe ‘overstepped the bounds of law’

NBC’s Pete Williams and legal analysts Melissa Murray and Joyce Vance join Chris Jansing to discuss Dobbs v. Jackson, one of the most important abortion cases in decades, which will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. “We now have five possibly six justices who are on record as believing that Roe is wrongly decided or at least overstepped the bounds of law,” says Vance. “And so the question is where this court will land.”Nov. 29, 2021