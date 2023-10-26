Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

A mass shooting in Lewistown, Maine claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 13 more injured. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Maine’s Independent Senator Angus King to discuss the ongoing manhunt for the suspect, the impact of this attack on Lewistown’s close-knit community and how Congress should respond. “This is one of the darkest days I can remember,” says King. “We need to get on to grieving. We've got murders, we've got deaths, we've got families that have to come to grips with this."Oct. 26, 2023