Mae Jemison: Artemis I is not just ‘stepping stone to Mars,’ but towards ‘a permanent Moon base’

The first African American woman in space, former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of NASA’s Artemis I mission and recognize the extensive teamwork that makes a mission like this possible. She says this launch is widely seen as “a stepping stone to Mars,” but it should also be understood as “part of our journey as we establish a permanent Moon base.” Jemison also wants to highlight “that it’s not just the PhDs and four-year engineers, it’s also the skilled technicians who we rely on to do the work.” She adds that it is important we recognize “contributions from people across the educational and technical spectrum.”Aug. 29, 2022