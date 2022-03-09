IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

06:25

Pulitzer-prize winning war zone photographer Lynsey Addario joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her first-hand account of documenting violence by Russian forces on civilians in Ukraine, despite Vladimir Putin’s denial that his forces are targeting civilians. “It is astonishing how anyone can bomb a maternity hospital with women, women in labor, women with newborns,” says Addario. “It's unbelievable what people are going through right now.” March 9, 2022

