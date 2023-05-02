IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Luke Russert on searching for an 'aha moment' following in his late father's legacy

    10:01
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

10:01

Former NBC News Congressional Correspondent and son of late NBC News Senior Vice President Tim Russert, Luke Russert joins Andrea Mitchell to reflect on his time abroad following his fathers death and his new book “Look For Me There” inspired by his journey. “I was trying to find something whether it was this clarity or whether it was this aha moment of what is your purpose. What do you, Luke, removed from your hometown, independent from your parents, what do you want to do? What are you really all about?” says Russert. “A lot of that had been stunted because I missed my dad so much and I was trying to live up to what I thought his legacy was or what maybe he would want, and never actually taking the time to look inward to say, okay what do you want?”May 2, 2023

