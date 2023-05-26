Lt. Gen. Twitty: Stalled approval of military appointments hurting families, military ‘readiness’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is stalling approval of military appointments for individuals with a ranking of at least one star, including the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in protest to a policy that provides benefits to servicemembers and their dependents seeking abortion. Lieutenant General Steph Twitty joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “The ripple of that is most of these generals will have to go to their military schooling, and so, currently, they cannot go to military schooling for their next job assignment. So that's an impact there on readiness,” says Twitty. “In addition, we have acting commanders out there now because we have general officers that cannot be confirmed, so we don't have the right people in the right position.”May 26, 2023