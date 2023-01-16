Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

Former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty (Ret.) tells Andrea Mitchell, “My most concern as we sit here today is what’s happening with the Russians and Belarus as they start these drills,” which he explains will “cause the Ukrainians to look in three different ways.” He adds, “We’re near the anniversary and the Russians may have a plan to come across that border and attack Kyiv again.”Jan. 16, 2023