  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

    05:51

  • WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

    04:29
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

    06:28
    Former Secy. Bill Cohen ‘not surprised’ by Esper claims: ‘Trump has no respect for the rule of law.’

    06:53

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56

  • Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

    06:57

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

    04:12

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

    03:48

  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

    07:49

  • Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

    10:02

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

    04:03

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

06:28

Retired Lt. General Stephen Twitty, former commander of U.S. European Command, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the effectiveness of U.S. military support for Ukraine. "They're able to compete," Lt. Gen. Twitty says of the Ukrainians. "They're able to push the Russians back whenever they gain terrain. But they're going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians or if we intend to kick the Russians out of Ukraine."May 9, 2022

