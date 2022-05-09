Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

Retired Lt. General Stephen Twitty, former commander of U.S. European Command, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the effectiveness of U.S. military support for Ukraine. "They're able to compete," Lt. Gen. Twitty says of the Ukrainians. "They're able to push the Russians back whenever they gain terrain. But they're going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians or if we intend to kick the Russians out of Ukraine."May 9, 2022