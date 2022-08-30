Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’

Former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty (Ret.) joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the significance of the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces in Russian-occupied territories in Kherson, Ukraine. Lt. Gen. Twitty says that announcing the counter-offensive ahead of time has two motivations. First, it encourages Russia to move some troops to the region, which “puts Russia on a two-front war.” Second, it is “psychological warfare” that takes advantage of the “low morale in the Russian armed forces” by telling “the Russian soldiers, ‘hey, you stay there if you want, we’re coming to get you.’”Aug. 30, 2022