Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

The United States Coast Guard has said that a debris field has been discovered as part of the search for the submersible with five men on board that went missing on its way to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello and retired Lt. General Russel Honore join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the safety of such submersibles and their missions. “I'm sure in the future there will be Coast Guard standards that will say you know you're not going because you don't meet the standard,” says Honore. “It's hard at this point to blame the victims or the survivors, but in retrospect this was a volunteer mission, but it's a volunteer mission that has captured the nation and put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard to do something that if they had a right to say to it this probably wouldn’t have gone.”June 22, 2023