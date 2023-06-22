IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

    01:53

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20

  • Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13

  • Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

    05:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

    00:46

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at campaign fundraiser

    06:27

  • David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

  • Adm. Mike Mullen: Report shows ‘deterrence is actually failing’ in U.S-China relations over Taiwan

    06:27

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

    07:13

  • ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

    07:43

  • Sen. Chris Murphy open to messaging votes to show where all senators stand on gun reform

    05:55

  • Shaq Brewster: DOJ Minneapolis police probe findings ‘validates’ claims of racial bias in policing

    05:58

  • Joyce Vance: SCOTUS case was ‘lurking in the background’ of Smith deciding where to indict Trump

    03:08

  • Peter Alexander: President Biden cracking down on hidden ‘junk fees’ 

    02:28

  • CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

    07:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

    07:36

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

    06:06

  • Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

    03:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

07:11

The United States Coast Guard has said that a debris field has been discovered as part of the search for the submersible with five men on board that went missing on its way to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello and retired Lt. General Russel Honore join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the safety of such submersibles and their missions. “I'm sure in the future there will be Coast Guard standards that will say you know you're not going because you don't meet the standard,” says Honore. “It's hard at this point to blame the victims or the survivors, but in retrospect this was a volunteer mission, but it's a volunteer mission that has captured the nation and put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard to do something that if they had a right to say to it this probably wouldn’t have gone.”June 22, 2023

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

    07:11
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

    01:53

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20

  • Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13

  • Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All