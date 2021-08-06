Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump tried to ‘upend our very foundation of our democracy’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Trump’s impeachment hearings, to discuss his reaction to the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president, which he details in his new book, ‘Here, Right Matters.’ Lt. Col. Vindman says, “the president was willing to go to any lengths including jeopardizing U.S. national security in achieving his gains and sticking around for a second administration.”Aug. 6, 2021