Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would 'be a big boost of morale'
April 19, 202406:23

    Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would 'be a big boost of morale'

    06:23
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would ‘be a big boost of morale’

06:23

Several foreign aid bills, including one for Ukraine, are set to be voted on over the weekend after months of stalled progress. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former Director for European Affairs on the National Security Council, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the military impact of Congress passing the Ukraine aid bill.April 19, 2024

    Lt. Col. Vindman: The Ukrainian mobilization law and U.S. aid would 'be a big boost of morale'

    06:23
