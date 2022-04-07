Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Jeremy Bash join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the U.S. can support Ukraine in taking advantage of Russia’s repositioning period “in order to end this war rapidly” and avoid further atrocities. “The only thing that's conducive to a negotiated solution is victory on the battlefield. That's when the Russians start to decrease their maximalist demands and accept reality that they can’t achieve their military aims. That’s what we need to press for,” says Vindman. “Otherwise it does play out over the course of many months and potentially years.”April 7, 2022