IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

    07:47

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council

    07:38

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

    03:10

  • Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

    04:59

  • Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces

    05:47

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

    04:06

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

    09:47

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’

    06:52

  • Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

    05:08

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

    04:56

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

    07:07

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

    09:30

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

    06:24

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

06:51

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Jeremy Bash join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the U.S. can support Ukraine in taking advantage of Russia’s repositioning period “in order to end this war rapidly” and avoid further atrocities. “The only thing that's conducive to a negotiated solution is victory on the battlefield. That's when the Russians start to decrease their maximalist demands and accept reality that they can’t achieve their military aims. That’s what we need to press for,” says Vindman. “Otherwise it does play out over the course of many months and potentially years.”April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

    07:47

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council

    07:38

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All