Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

05:19

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, evaluating NATO’s plan to create a humanitarian corridor to escort ships out of the Black Sea. “I’m dubious of the Russians coming to any accommodation. They see this as leverage, this wedge of grain and people starving as a means to force the West to ease sanctions on Russia,” explains Vindman. “This is just part of the nature of Russia's holistic war effort: waging a war not just on Ukraine, but on the rest of the world economically, and now through food scarcity.”June 7, 2022

