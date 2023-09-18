Local UAW 862 head: ‘A lot of our workers are nervous, anxious, trying to be prepared’ for a strike

Four days into the United Auto Workers strike, there is still no deal between the union and the Big Three automakers. UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn joins Ryan Nobles to discuss how the impacts of the national strike are trickling down to the local level. “A lot of our workers are nervous, anxious, trying to be prepared. Some of the things that our membership is saying is they're worried about where they're going to be and how long we're going to be out. They're concerned about the other members that are on strike,” Dunn says. “Right now, we're trying to focus on putting a perimeter around our membership and keeping them informed as much as possible, letting them know the rules, regulations, and what they're dealing with as far as working without a contract inside the plant. There's uncertainty in there.”Sept. 18, 2023