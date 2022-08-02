Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the U.S. airstrike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. “Every terrorist in the world has to see what happened last weekend, Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead,” says Sherwood-Randall. “Afghanistan is obviously not a safe haven for terrorists and the United States has the capability from over the horizon to develop the intelligence, to develop a precision operation, and to execute it flawlessly.”Aug. 2, 2022