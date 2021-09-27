Liz Cheney expresses regret, says she was 'wrong' to oppose same-sex marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney expressed regret over her previous opposition to same-sex marriage despite her sister being gay and married with children. “I was wrong. I was wrong,” Liz Cheney said during an interview with CBS “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It's a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”Sept. 27, 2021