Andrea Mitchell Reports

Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

05:30

The Arkansas high school that made civil rights history in 1957, when the Little Rock Nine integrated its classrooms, sticks with its plan to offer AP African American studies despite objections from the Governor's office and State Department of Education. Bracey Harris joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the reaction from the surviving members of the Little Rock Nine to the state’s removal of the course from its curriculum. “The reaction that I've heard from surviving members that I've been able to get in touch with is really one of alarm. Elizabeth Eckford, without hesitation, when I asked her for her response to these developments, you know, described it as part of an attempt to erase history that's working for the Republican Party,” she said. “Terrence Roberts, another member, questioned why the AP African American Studies course seems to be being singled out for this treatment of potentially not counting towards graduation requirements. So overall there was just really an overarching expression of concern.”Aug. 22, 2023

