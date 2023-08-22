- Now Playing
Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”05:30
- UP NEXT
GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate04:24
New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”04:37
Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”03:43
Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew06:05
Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”06:42
Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted04:56
‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts04:51
Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.09:22
Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody05:45
Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina07:05
Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’04:06
‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’05:08
Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives08:24
‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’04:11
Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’09:24
Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’06:42
Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’05:36
Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’13:55
Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’08:41
- Now Playing
Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”05:30
- UP NEXT
GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate04:24
New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”04:37
Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”03:43
Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew06:05
Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”06:42
Play All