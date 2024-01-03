Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump has appealed Maine’s decision to remove him from the primary ballot after Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D-ME) ruled that he is ineligible for violating the 14th Amendment through his actions during the January 6th insurrection. Adam Liptak and Andrew Weissmann join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the legal battles to come. On Chief Justice Roberts’ view of Trump’s case, Liptak says, “I don't think he's going to be eager to decide whether Trump's conduct amounted to engaging in insurrection. So there may be some technical ways to avoid the issue by calling it a political question, say, by saying Congress has to enact enabling legislation before the courts can act.” He adds, “It's a tricky, tricky thing. And I think it's quite unwelcome at the court, but at the same time this question really would seem to need a national resolution. And I think it's more likely than not that the Court hears the Colorado case and decides it pretty quickly.”Jan. 3, 2024

