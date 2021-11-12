Linda Greenhouse: Supreme Court taking Mississippi abortion case shows they have ‘issue with current law’

Linda Greenhouse joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book “Justice on the Brink” and some of the major issues facing the increasingly politicized Supreme Court, including executive privilege and abortion, with the Supreme Court set to decide on a Mississippi law restricting the procedure. "The only reason that this new court with three Trump justices would have even taken Mississippi's appeal was because they have some issue with current law or some change they want to make,” says Greenhouse.Nov. 12, 2021