Linda Greenhouse: Sotomayor faced similar ‘undercutting, backbiting’ as today’s Supreme Court contenders

Author of “Justice on the Brink” Linda Greenhouse joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss comments from some conservatives questioning whether a Black woman would meet the qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court. “Sonia Sotomayor had to go through this,” says Greenhouse. “She faced the same the same kind of undercutting, backbiting. And I think, as a country, I would like to think that we're beyond that. Maybe we're not.”Jan. 31, 2022