Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

Author of “Justice on the Brink” Linda Greenhouse, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, and former U.S. attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of a sinking public approval of the Supreme Court as the court kicks off its new term. “It's a crisis for the Supreme Court,” says Greenhouse. “The court knew very well when it decided Dobbs in June, the case to overturn Roe vs. Wade, that 80% of the public told pollsters that they did not want the court to do that. The court did it anyway. So it's no surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.”Oct. 3, 2022