Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine left at least 18 people dead and 13 others injured last night. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Judy Meyer, Executive Director of Sun Journal in Lewiston, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who went to school at Bates College in Lewiston. “When this was all happening last night and overnight, it was really more like quiet shock,” Meyer says. “It's evolved to this point today as turning into anger and worry and frustration.” Oct. 26, 2023