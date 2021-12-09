IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

    04:57

  • Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’

    04:50

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

    06:42

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

  • Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’

    05:15

  • U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’

    06:49

  • Fauci: Would ‘be very surprised’ if Moderna booster is not as effective Pfizer’s against Omicron

    10:21

  • Congress advances deal to raise debt limit with majority vote

    02:58

  • Rep. Escobar: Texas is ‘an extreme example’ of gerrymandering

    03:39

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Biden hit ‘the right mark’ standing up to China’s ‘gross violations of human rights’

    06:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘The Chinese will be watching’ for U.S. defense of Ukraine

    07:58

  • Sen. Romney: ‘Applaud’ administration’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    02:14

  • Suspect linked to murder of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

    01:28

  • Mark Meadows no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

    00:58

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Bill Cohen: U.S. needs to ‘make sure that we don’t turn China into an enemy’

    07:29

  • Fmr. Sen. Tom Daschle: ‘Bob Dole understood the importance of compromise’

    09:24

  • Fmr. Amb. McFaul: Biden should lay out ‘credible’ commitments to Ukraine

    03:17

  • November jobs report shows ‘a tale of two numbers’

    06:08

  • Omicron cases in CA, MN ‘just the very first of what we’re going to see in this country’

    07:07

  • ‘Serious, sober’ meeting between U.S. and Russian top diplomats amid rising tensions

    01:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

04:57

Barbara McQuade and NBC’s Garrett Haake join Chris Jansing to discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’s decision to drop out of the race for governor, saying she wants to depose former President Trump as part of a civil investigation. McQuade believes James is “certainly eligible to run for governor,” but the race was a “distraction,” allowing her critics to accuse her of partisan motives in her current role, and as such calls her decision “important and necessary.”Dec. 9, 2021

  • Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

    04:57

  • Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’

    04:50

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

    06:42

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

  • Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’

    05:15

  • U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All