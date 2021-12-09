Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

Barbara McQuade and NBC’s Garrett Haake join Chris Jansing to discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’s decision to drop out of the race for governor, saying she wants to depose former President Trump as part of a civil investigation. McQuade believes James is “certainly eligible to run for governor,” but the race was a “distraction,” allowing her critics to accuse her of partisan motives in her current role, and as such calls her decision “important and necessary.”Dec. 9, 2021