Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation
04:57
Share this -
copied
Barbara McQuade and NBC’s Garrett Haake join Chris Jansing to discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’s decision to drop out of the race for governor, saying she wants to depose former President Trump as part of a civil investigation. McQuade believes James is “certainly eligible to run for governor,” but the race was a “distraction,” allowing her critics to accuse her of partisan motives in her current role, and as such calls her decision “important and necessary.”Dec. 9, 2021
Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation
04:57
Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’
04:50
Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’
06:42
New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition
01:22
Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’
05:15
U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’