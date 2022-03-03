Lester Holt discusses exclusive interview with former Attorney General William Barr
03:20
NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt joins Andrea Mitchell to share his exclusive interview with former Trump Administration Attorney General William Barr. “He said the President wanted him to investigate the what he considered were various cases of fraud and bad voting machines all that. And he says he just wasn't finding it,” says Holt. March 3, 2022
