Andrea Mitchell continues her interview with former Defense Secretary and former CIA Director Leon Panetta, who says even as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, "I think it's pretty clear that we are very much still in a war on terrorism dealing with Al Qaeda in various parts of the Middle East, dealing with ISIS, dealing with other elements like Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and the reality is those terrorists have one goal and one goal only, which is to kill Americans."Aug. 31, 2021