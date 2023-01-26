Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the recent decision by the United States and its allies to supply Ukraine with dozens of Abrams and Leopard tanks and the mishandling of classified documents by former and current executive officials. “We need to strengthen the process of protecting our classified material,” says Panetta. “It could be the tip of the iceberg with regards to the abuses that have taken place with regards to classified information. We are not effectively protecting our secrets, and that needs to be improved.” Jan. 26, 2023