Leon Panetta: ‘One bad decision and war could break out’ in Ukraine
09:13
Share this -
copied
Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the precarious situation in Ukraine as tension with Russia builds to a tipping point. “It could be one misjudgment, one mistake, one plane flying too close to another, one bad decision, and war could break out,” says Panetta. Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
Leon Panetta: ‘One bad decision and war could break out’ in Ukraine
09:13
UP NEXT
Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin’s next moves
02:48
‘The American Diplomat’: New film profiles pioneering Black Ambassadors
06:53
Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’
06:24
Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.
03:56
Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks