    Leon Panetta: ‘One bad decision and war could break out’ in Ukraine

Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the precarious situation in Ukraine as tension with Russia builds to a tipping point. “It could be one misjudgment, one mistake, one plane flying too close to another, one bad decision, and war could break out,” says Panetta. Feb. 16, 2022

