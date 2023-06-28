Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

Former Defense Secretary and CIA director under the Obama Administration Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority following Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief rebellion. “There’s no question in my mind that Putin has been weakened by it,” says Panetta. “He’s going to try to do everything necessary to try to prove that he’s still in control,” Panetta explains, but he adds that Putin still may not take the boldest action available to him: “I don’t think Putin is going to walk off a cliff by doing something that would really undermine his ability to maintain power in Russia.” June 28, 2023