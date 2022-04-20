Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to emphasize what is at stake with the war in Ukraine for the global community. “The most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary to provide the weapons to the Ukrainians, so that they can stop the Russian advance in Donbas,” says Panetta. “Our whole hope for the future, in terms of foreign policy and the fate of democracies in the world, is riding with the Ukrainians.” April 20, 2022