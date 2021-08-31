Leon Panetta: Mission to prevent Afghanistan from harboring terrorism 'was not accomplished'

Former Defense Secretary and former CIA Director Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to evaluate the 20 year U.S. mission in Afghanistan after American troops' final departure. Panetta says, "one of the primary missions of our effort in Afghanistan after 9/11 was not only to get Bin Laden, which we were successful at doing, but also to prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a safe haven for terrorism. And unfortunately, today, that mission was not accomplished."Aug. 31, 2021