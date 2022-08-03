Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the court filing that shows top Trump Pentagon officials’ phones were wiped of text messages from January 6. “This is another major concern that obviously officials out of the Trump administration were taking steps to make sure that potential evidence involved in January 6 would not be there,” says Panetta. “I don't think there's any question that when you go from agency to agency and find out that key messages have been deleted, something's going on here that resembles very clearly a conspiracy.”Aug. 3, 2022