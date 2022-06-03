Leon Panetta: ‘It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide’ HIMARS to Ukraine

Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of getting HIMARS to Ukraine as their resistance reaches a tipping point in the war. “There are risks involved in war, but it is critical for the United States and our allies to provide these weapons to the Ukrainians,” says Panetta. “Ukrainians need to have the kind of weaponry that can deal with Russian artillery and missile shots that are destroying cities.”June 3, 2022