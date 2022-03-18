Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

Former Defense Secretary, CIA Director and White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to assess possible actions President Xi may take to influence the war in Ukraine, after his conversation with President Biden. “I don't think he's going to do anything that involves military aid. I don't think he's going to do anything that really indicates a strong support for Putin,” says Panetta. “I think he really is going to focus right now on what's in the interest of China.”March 18, 2022