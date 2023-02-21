IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, 'should be on the table' for Ukraine

08:05

Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchel to react to President Biden’s speech in Warsaw following his visit to Ukraine with President Zelenskyy. “The trip is, in my mind, a total affirmation of United States world leadership at a very critical time. For the President to go to Ukraine, to take a very risky trip, and then to stand up not only saying that Kyiv is still standing, but also in Poland, that this is about freedom, and about democracy,” says Panetta. On the aid package for Ukraine, specifically regarding F-16’s, Panetta emphasizes, “I think we're at a stage where, frankly, everything should be on the table.”Feb. 21, 2023

