Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’

Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it entered U.S. airspace days earlier from the west coast. “We cannot allow a balloon to enter U.S. airspace that's a spy balloon. That simply is unacceptable,” says Panetta. “The decision should have been made at that point to stop the balloon from coming into US territory.” He adds, “hopefully there's a lesson to be learned here and the lesson is we should never allow that to happen again, period.”Feb. 9, 2023